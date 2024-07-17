Jonathan Majors All in on Proposing to GF Meagan Good

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors is seemingly ready to take his relationship with Meagan Good to a whole new level. The "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" star confirmed in an interview that he's all in on proposing to his girlfriend.

When asked about whether he planned to pop the question to his partner, the 34-year-old told TMZ on Tuesday, July 16 in West Hollywood, "Of course!" While he didn't offer more details on the idea, the former Marvel actor looked excited about it.

Jonathan and Meagan have been dating since May 2023, around two months after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari during an altercation in New York City in March 2023. The "Deliver Us from Eva" star stayed by his side during the trial that culminated in his conviction. In April of this year, he was sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program and probation.

Meagan recently .html]defended her relationship with Jonathan. "Uh, yeah every friend advised me, but at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look at myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit, when I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum," she said during an appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna". She underscored that, despite taking her loved ones' opinions into account, she ultimately has to "live my life."

Despite the challenges, Meagan described their relationship as "wonderful," highlighting the mutual support and respect they have for each other. "The support we've been able to give each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness, it's just been really wonderful," she enthused.

The couple made their red carpet debut in March at the 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards, solidifying their public relationship three months after Majors' conviction. Standing by each other during these tumultuous times, they continue to face the challenges together. Jonathan, who maintains his innocence, is also attempting to salvage his career, recently landing a role in an upcoming independent film, "Merciless".