 
Jack Black Scraps Tenacious D Tour After Feeling Blindsided by Kyle Gass' Joke About Trump Shooting
Instagram
Celebrity

While onstage at a concert in Sydney on Sunday, Gass was presented with a birthday cake and asked to 'make a wish' by Black, to which the former responded, 'Don't miss Trump next time.'

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jack Black was forced to scrap Tenacious D tour amid backlash over Kyle Gass' remarks at their Sydney, Australia, show. When announcing the cancellation, the "School of Rock" star admitted to feeling "blindsided" by his bandmate's joke about Donald Trump's shooting.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," the 54-year-old kicked off his statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold," he added. "I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

  Editors' Pick

At the Sunday concert, Black and Gass celebrated the latter's 64th birthday with a cake onstage. When Black encouraged his longtime bandmate to make a wish before blowing out the candles, Gass jokingly responded, "Don't miss Trump next time," referring to a recent assassination attempt on the former president.

Many have since condemned the joke, including conservative influencer Chris Loesch. "I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse," Loesch fumed.

Brian Krassenstein, a notable tech and politics commentator, remarked, "I'd say this is too far," suggesting that the criticism faced by the band was "rightfully so." Conservative voices like Collin Rugg also voiced strong disapproval, labeling the duo as "the evil ones."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jack Black and Paul Rudd to Lead 'Anaconda' Comedic Revival

Jack Black and Paul Rudd to Lead 'Anaconda' Comedic Revival

Jack Black Discusses Tenacious D's Future Amid Kyle Gass Controversy

Jack Black Discusses Tenacious D's Future Amid Kyle Gass Controversy

Jack Black's Band Slammed for Joking About Donald Trump Shooting During Concert

Jack Black's Band Slammed for Joking About Donald Trump Shooting During Concert

Jack Black Nearly Unrecognizable With Bushy Beard on Rare Public Outing in Los Angeles

Jack Black Nearly Unrecognizable With Bushy Beard on Rare Public Outing in Los Angeles

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo