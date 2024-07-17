Jack Black Scraps Tenacious D Tour After Feeling Blindsided by Kyle Gass' Joke About Trump Shooting

AceShowbiz - Jack Black was forced to scrap Tenacious D tour amid backlash over Kyle Gass' remarks at their Sydney, Australia, show. When announcing the cancellation, the "School of Rock" star admitted to feeling "blindsided" by his bandmate's joke about Donald Trump's shooting.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," the 54-year-old kicked off his statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 16. "I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold," he added. "I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

At the Sunday concert, Black and Gass celebrated the latter's 64th birthday with a cake onstage. When Black encouraged his longtime bandmate to make a wish before blowing out the candles, Gass jokingly responded, "Don't miss Trump next time," referring to a recent assassination attempt on the former president.

Many have since condemned the joke, including conservative influencer Chris Loesch. "I used to love Tenacious D and thought Jack Black was funny. None of them or their music/movies will ever be played in our home again. Ever. Sickening. Not funny and done in a foreign country is even worse," Loesch fumed.

Brian Krassenstein, a notable tech and politics commentator, remarked, "I'd say this is too far," suggesting that the criticism faced by the band was "rightfully so." Conservative voices like Collin Rugg also voiced strong disapproval, labeling the duo as "the evil ones."