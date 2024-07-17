 
Kehlani Dubbed 'Insane' as Wife Mariel Gomerez Seeks to Annul 2-Month Marriage
Less than two months after their secret marriage was revealed, the Parkwood Entertainment Art Director reportedly has filed legal documents seeking to end their marriage and accusing the singer of adultery.

AceShowbiz - Kehlani's whirlwind relationship with Mariel Gomerez has quickly gone south. Less than two months after their hush-hush wedding was exposed, the art director has reportedly sought to annul their two-month marriage, citing the singer's mental state and "adultery" as the reasons behind the decision.

Media Take Out has obtained a copy of legal documents filed over the weekend purportedly by Mariel. Listing April 20, 2024 as their wedding date, she asks to end their short-lived marriage because her spouse "was dishonest about her choice and state of mind."

In the documents, the Parkwood Entertainment Art Director claims that Kehlani went "insane" and believed that the 29-year-old singer was a "character made up." She claims that Kehlani was "method acting" during their relationship.

Additionally, Mariel alleges that the "Nights Like This" songstress used her to "benefit" their "artist career" and help promote their new album, claiming that she feels "manipulated." She also says that Kehlani has "committed adultery" while they are still legally married.

News of Kehlani's secret marriage to Mariel was first revealed by the same outlet in May. They reportedly tied the knot in Houston, Texas after having known each other for some time. A so-called insider spilled that the time that their romance began "naturally" and progressed quickly.

Neither Kehlani nor Mariel ever confirmed their relationship status, but a fan seemingly confirmed the news as tweeting on May 20, "Kehlani is happily married now. Idk what time her new wife is on, but good luck."

Mariel is credited for helping craft the artwork for Beyonce Knowles' latest album "Cowboy Carter", the Grammy winner's first country music effort.

Kehlani, who has refused to define their sexuality as bisexual despite being attracted to both men and women, was previously in a relationship with basketball star Kiara Russell. Shortly after their breakup with 070 Shake, the R&B artist introduced their then-new girlfriend in late 2022. Kehlani has a daughter, whom they shares with their ex and guitarist Javaughn Young-White.

