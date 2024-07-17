Ariana Grande Makes Exception for Music After Announcing Break

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has shared a few words about her shocking social media post. After announcing that she is taking a break, the "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" songstress made a clarification about her announcement.

On Monday, July 15, the 30-year-old singer and actress explained her recent statement. In the comments section of an Instagram post about her revelation, she wrote, "****obviously with the exception of my beauty and fragrance brands and of course music / singles that have already been released*****."

However, Ariana's clarification appeared to have left her fans confused. One in particular asked, "So the deluxe and the mini tour are pinned for now?" Meanwhile, another wrote, "But this feels like just like an excuse to not go on a mini tour cuz she changed her mind."

A third, in the meantime, noted, "If not understood; there a temporarily pause for everything thats music related she will be obviously reposting her album but no new singles, mv, es tour, deluxe until after wicked! she will be back soon i think."

A fourth penned, "you all are acting like this a big deal, she said she wanted to do things IN BETWEEN the two wicked movies.. as far as i could tell we ARE NOT in between the two wicked movies. Mother is working hard, she's allowed to have a break, she's given us so much, be grateful."

The clarification came around four days after Ariana revealed that she is taking a break from things unrelated to her film. Making use of Instagram Stories, she wrote on a black screen, "I love you all so much. I have decided to put a temporary pin in all things that are not Wicked for now," referring to her new movie "Wicked".

"Thank you in advance for your understanding," the "Eternal Sunshine" singer continued. "I'm deeply grateful for your patience and mostly, so, inexplicably excited for all that is to come. There is so much. See you so soon."

Earlier in July, Ariana talked about her music career during an interview on Evan Ross Katz's podcast "Shut Up Evan". She said, "I want to let [the album] live in this current state a little while longer. [I want to] take my time to execute my vision for this deluxe and make sure that it's worth the wait and as special as I think it can be."

About hitting the road, Ariana stated, "It would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two 'Wicked' films. It would be a mini little sampling of shows, I think. It's something that my team and I are working on coming up with options for."