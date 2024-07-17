 
Gisele Bundchen Steps Out With BF Joaquim Valente for Pilates Class
Following her bike ride and Costa Rica trip with her boyfriend, the former Victoria's Secret Angel arrives at a studio with the Brazilian jiu jitsu coach for a workout session.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has continued spending time with Joaquim Valente. Following her bike ride and Costa Rica trip with her boyfriend, the former Victoria's Secret Angel went to a Pilates class with the Brazilian jiu jitsu coach.

In a slew of pictures that made their rounds online on Tuesday, July 16, it could be seen that the 43-year-old supermodel and her beau were out and about in Miami, Florida. The two were photographed heading to a Pilates studio for a workout together.

It was reported that Joaquim "proved to be an absolute gentleman as he drove them to the studio." In one of the photos, the perfect pair were captured getting out of a luxury black car and making their way to the class.

While Joaquim was holding his smartphone with one of his hands, Gisele was pictured carrying a big green bottle. She kept her other belongings in a brown bag that she carried on her shoulder.

For the workout, the Brazilian blonde beauty opted to wear an all-black outfit, including a skintight black tank top that came with a plunging neckline. She also donned a pair of black leggings and simple matching flip flops. When she arrived, her long blonde locks were let loose and styled in waves. She was also wearing a gray hat.

As for Joaquim, the trainer flaunted his fit physique in a short-sleeved navy blue tee. He also sported a pair of dark-colored shorts and matching flats. Ditching his bag, he completed the look with a black wrist watch.

The new sighting came after Gisele and Joaquim enjoyed a bike ride in South Florida. On Saturday, July 14, the lovebirds proved that their relationship remained strong as they rode bike together while being joined by her German Shepherd dog.

Prior to the bike ride, Gisele and Joaquim flew to North American country Costa Rica with her two children, whom she shares with her former husband Tom Brady. The couple, her 14-year-old son Benjamin and 11-year-old daughter Vivian had a fun day at a beach.

