'Rust' Armorer Files for New Trial After Alec Baldwin Case Dismissal

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday, July 16, an attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, filed a motion for a new trial or to overturn her conviction. The motion alleges "egregious prosecutorial misconduct" and "severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State."

The motion cites the dismissal of the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, who was a producer and star of the film, as a basis for the challenge to Gutierrez-Reed's conviction. After Baldwin's trial commenced, it was revealed that prosecutors had withheld evidence, leading Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer to dismiss the case with prejudice.

Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys argue that the same prosecutorial misconduct and failures that led to the dismissal of Baldwin's case were present in hers. Specifically, they allege that special prosecutor Kari Morrissey misled the jury about the similarities between ammunition found on the "Rust" set and ammunition from a third-party supplier.

Additionally, they claim that prosecutors withheld a report indicating the presence of unknown markings on the bullets, evidence that could have supported Gutierrez-Reed's claim that an unexplained alteration to the firearm caused it to fire without her pulling the trigger.

The motion also alleges that prosecutors withheld the written statements of witness Seth Kenney, which would have refuted claims that Gutierrez-Reed had acted unsafely on the set.

The attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed are requesting that the court order her immediate release from prison and the removal of Morrissey as the special prosecutor. They argue that the evidence that should have been disclosed during her trial would have likely resulted in a different outcome.

The dismissal of Baldwin's case has raised questions about whether Gutierrez-Reed's conviction will be overturned or if she will be released from prison. Legal experts have suggested that the exculpatory evidence presented in Baldwin's case could exonerate Gutierrez-Reed.

The ongoing legal proceedings in both the Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed cases underscore the importance of prosecutorial transparency and fairness in the criminal justice system.