 
Lady A's Dave Haywood Welcomes Third Child, Baby Boy Joseph Michael
Sharing the news of his little bundle of joy's arrival, the one-third of the country group reveals the inspiration behind the name of his son with wife Kelli Cashiola Haywood.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dave Haywood is a proud dad of three now. The one-third of the country group Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), has welcomed his third child with wife Kelli Cashiola Haywood.

On Tuesday, July 16, Haywood announced the birth of his son, Joseph Michael Haywood, who was born on July 10. He shared a photo of the newborn on Instagram, writing, "We're so grateful for this little boy!" He named the baby after his wife's late father and his brother.

The couple is also parents to 9-year-old son Cash Van and 6-year-old daughter Lillie Renee. In June, Haywood shared a black-and-white family photo announcing Kelli's pregnancy, with their kids embracing her baby bump.

Haywood is known for sharing adorable photos of his family on social media, including precious winter moments from Nashville's snowfall. As a member of Lady A, he joins fellow bandmates Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott in the growing family. Scott and her husband have three young girls, while Kelley and his wife have a son.

Haywood's baby announcement joins a series of recent additions to the country music family, including Alan Jackson's daughter and Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown.

