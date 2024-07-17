Donald Trump Missing a Chunk of His Ear After Getting Shot During Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's doctor has revealed details of his injury following an assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, who served as the White House's top doctor under the Trump administration, told NBC News on Tuesday that he had examined Trump personally and that Trump was "doing great."

Jackson also appeared on a podcast, where he said that the former president lost a little piece of the top of his ear after getting shot. "The bullet took the top of his ear off as it passed through," the doctor said on "The Benny Show".

He went on reiterating that Trump doesn't need a surgery for the injury as it will heal itself overtime. "It's gonna be fine," Jackson assured.

Trump was shot in the ear during his rally in Butler over the weekend. He was ushered away by the Secret Service. He was treated at a local medical facility, where it was announced that his injuries were not serious.

Three audience members were also struck by bullets, one of them was fatally shot. The victim killed in the incident has been identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore. Meanwhile, the shooter has been identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park. He was killed at the scene by Secret Service snipers.

Trump made his first public appearance since the incident at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. on Monday. Smiling, he walked into a roaring crowd with a bandage on his right ear. He has since been mocked online over his bandage that seemed to be too big for his wound.

"The ear patch LMFAOOOO be FR Trump," one person reacted to Trump's appearance at the RNC. Another claimed, "Ain't no doctor do that bandaging." A third demanded, "Donnie take that pantyliner off your ear and stop playing everything a joke omg."