Jon Pardi Welcomes Second Daughter With Wife Summer

AceShowbiz - Jon Pardi, the 39-year-old icon known for his chart-topping hits, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram, alongside heartwarming black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Officially full time girl dad. Sienna Grace Pardi just completed our Pardi of 4," Jon penned, sharing that Sienna was born at 11:47 A.M., weighing 6 lb 12 oz.

On his Instagram, Jon also posted selfies with Summer from the hospital, captioned with excitement. "Surprise trip to the hospital, baby #2 is on her way! We're ready." Hours later, a thrilled Summer, 35, shared the same hospital snapshots and echoed her husband's joy, "What a dream, we love you sweet girl."

The couple's journey towards this joyful moment began earlier this year when they announced Summer's pregnancy in January via Instagram. In a touching video featuring their 17-month-old daughter Presley holding a sonogram, Jon and Summer walked through an unfinished house, remarking, "We can't wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four."

During a conversation with ET, Jon shared insights into their parenting life and Summer's readiness to welcome their new addition. "Summer's ready to get it out, you know? She's at the uncomfortable parts of pregnancy," he said, adding that they were both "excited" for baby No. 2.

The Pardi family's joy was further amplified when they shared an adorable pizza-themed gender reveal video, where they announced expecting another girl. Summer humorously remarked about Jon's prediction, "Jon said he knew it," though she herself was "definitely surprised."

Sienna Grace joins her big sister Presley Fawn, who was born in February 2023, making the Pardi household bustling with love and laughter. Reflecting on fatherhood after Presley's birth, Jon had told ET, "Everything's new, so that's fun... It's a whole new learning thing." And now, with Sienna's arrival, the learning, love and fun will undoubtedly continue.

As Jon gears up for his upcoming Mr. Saturday Night tour in September, it seems the Pardi family has much to celebrate and look forward to. Congratulations to Jon and Summer on their beautiful family of four!