Joie Chavis Confirms Split From NFL Star Trevon Diggs Ahead of the Arrival of Their Baby

AceShowbiz - Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs are no longer an item. The social media personality, who is currently expecting her first child with the Dallas Cowboys player, confirmed that they have gone their separate ways.

The influencer came clean with her relationship status when a fan asked, "Just wondering are the together still? No shade whatsoever especially from someone like me." Catching wind of the comment, the pregnant mom declared, "No we aren't. I think thats obvious."

It remains unclear when exactly Joie and Trevon broke up. The two were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other since late 2021, but it wasn't until October 2022 that she seemed to confirm their dating reports by sharing posts of her enjoying his football games against the Detroit Lions.

In June 2023, the former couple sparked engagement rumors with her social media post. At the time, she unleashed rare pictures of her with the NFL star, showing the times they had spent together.

Some of the snaps featured the pair on vacations, but two of them stood out the most as they saw Joie flashing a diamond ring on that finger. One of the snaps had the former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star giggling while putting her left hand on her mouth. Her beau, who was sitting next to her, was holding her hand as he looked at her.

Joie confirmed her pregnancy in March. The unborn baby will be her third since she's already a mom to two children. Joie and Bow Wow welcomed daughter Shai in 2011, and in 2018, she and rapper Future welcomed son Hendrix.