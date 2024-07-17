 
Joie Chavis Confirms Split From NFL Star Trevon Diggs Ahead of the Arrival of Their Baby
Instagram
Celebrity

The social media personality, who is currently expecting her first child with the Dallas Cowboys player, confirms that they have gone their separate ways after around two years of dating.

  • Jul 17, 2024

AceShowbiz - Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs are no longer an item. The social media personality, who is currently expecting her first child with the Dallas Cowboys player, confirmed that they have gone their separate ways.

The influencer came clean with her relationship status when a fan asked, "Just wondering are the together still? No shade whatsoever especially from someone like me." Catching wind of the comment, the pregnant mom declared, "No we aren't. I think thats obvious."

  Editors' Pick

It remains unclear when exactly Joie and Trevon broke up. The two were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other since late 2021, but it wasn't until October 2022 that she seemed to confirm their dating reports by sharing posts of her enjoying his football games against the Detroit Lions.

In June 2023, the former couple sparked engagement rumors with her social media post. At the time, she unleashed rare pictures of her with the NFL star, showing the times they had spent together.

Some of the snaps featured the pair on vacations, but two of them stood out the most as they saw Joie flashing a diamond ring on that finger. One of the snaps had the former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star giggling while putting her left hand on her mouth. Her beau, who was sitting next to her, was holding her hand as he looked at her.

Joie confirmed her pregnancy in March. The unborn baby will be her third since she's already a mom to two children. Joie and Bow Wow welcomed daughter Shai in 2011, and in 2018, she and rapper Future welcomed son Hendrix.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs Welcome First Child Together After Their Split

Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs Welcome First Child Together After Their Split

Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs Pack on PDAs on Their Baby Shower Weeks After She Confirmed Split

Joie Chavis and Trevon Diggs Pack on PDAs on Their Baby Shower Weeks After She Confirmed Split

Pregnant Joie Chavis Debuts Baby Bump Amid Romance With Trevon Diggs

Pregnant Joie Chavis Debuts Baby Bump Amid Romance With Trevon Diggs

Joie Chavis Sparks Trevon Diggs Engagement Rumors

Joie Chavis Sparks Trevon Diggs Engagement Rumors

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo