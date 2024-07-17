Matt Damon Can't Keep Hands Off Wife Luciana Barroso During Fun Greece Vacation

AceShowbiz - Matt Damon and his wife appeared to have shown that they are still in love with each other after nearly two decades of marriage. The leading man in "Jason Bourne" could not keep his hands off Luciana Barroso during a romantic vacation in the summer.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Tuesday, July 16, it could be seen that the 53-year-old actor and his 47-year-old wife were having a blast in Greece two days prior. The wedded couple packed on the PDA at a beach in the European country.

One of the photos captured Matt and Luciana dipping their bodies in the clear blue water. He was photographed hugging her from behind and giving her a kiss on the back of her head. In the meantime, she was folding her hands and enjoying the breathtaking view of the ocean.

Matt looked happy during the fun beach outing on the sunny day. At one point, he was pictured flashing his radiant big smile while he was standing in front of Luciana, whose face was not seen. On the beach, she also strolled around as she held a pair of swimming goggles.

For the day out, Matt opted to wear a black-and-white ensemble, including a short-sleeved black shirt that came with white patterns all over it and a V-neck design. The actor, who was embracing his gray hair, completed the look with a pair of black shorts, a matching ring and gray-framed sunglasses.

As for Luciana, the mother of four looked in sync with her actor husband in an all-black outfit. She appeared stunning in a strapless black bra top that came with a knot on the wearer's back. She also donned a long black lace skirt over a pair of matching undies.

To shield her eyes and face from the harsh direct sunlight, Luciana put on a pair of black shades and a matching hat. She kept her accessories minimal by wearing a pair of simple earrings and a ring. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was styled in a ponytail before she let it loose.