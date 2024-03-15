Pregnant Joie Chavis Debuts Baby Bump Amid Romance With Trevon Diggs

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Joie Chavis is having a bun in the oven. The fitness and beauty personality announced she's expecting her third child by sharing a video of her debuting her baby bump.



In the clip shared on Thursday, March 14, the 35-year-old could be seen posing for the camera in a bikini while cradling her belly. The expectant mom didn't put a caption in her post but used Maxwell's song, "This Woman's Work", as a soundtrack.

Many have since reacted to Joie's pregnancy. One in particular was Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, who wrote, "Look at my baby." Fellow dancer Aliya Janell Brinson exclaimed, “Friend!!!!??? Ahh! Congrats mommy!!!!”

Joie is already a mom to two children. Joie and Bow Wow welcomed daughter Shai in 2011, and in 2018, she and rapper Future welcomed son Hendrix.

Fans were assuming that Trevon Diggs is the father of her unborn child. The pair were first rumored to be romantically linked to each other in late 2021.

However, it wasn't until October 2022 that Joie seemed to confirm their dating reports by sharing posts of her enjoying his football games against the Detroit Lions. On Valentine's Day, the couple also posted sweet tributes to each other. The athlete showed a tattoo of Joie's name on his arm.

"Happy Valentines Day to this masterpiece. I ask so little from you, but you always to the most. Most genuine person I ever met. I'm so thankful. Truly a blessing," he gushed over his girl in the caption. She replied, "I love you so much!"

