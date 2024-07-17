Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Sweet Gesture During Kate Hudson Performance at Surf Lodge in Montauk

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson has entertained star-studded guests at a recent concert. The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress belted out some of her songs in front of famous figures, including her actress pal Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Tuesday, July 16, Page Six reported that Kate was supported by Gwyneth when taking the stage at the Surf Lodge, Montauk, which was held a few days prior. Speaking to the media outlet, a spy spilled, "Gwyneth walked in and threw her hands up in the air for Kate. She was swaying back and forth during the whole show sitting on a banquette with Brad."

In a picture from the event, Gwyneth, who allegedly attended the show with her husband Brad Falchuk, looked cheerful as she flashed her radiant smile. She flaunted her youthful glow in a casual ensemble, including a black tank top that came with a low-cut design. She also put on a pair of matching sunglasses and big hoop earrings. In addition, she styled her blonde tresses in an updo and parted them in the middle.

During the concert at the gig, which also saw Erykah Badu, Diplo, Natasha Bedingfield, DJ John Summit and Anderson .Paak a.k.a. DJ Pee perform, Kate delivered her songs from her album titled "Glorious". The 45-year-old actress-turned-singer also treated the guests to performances of "Beast of Burden" by The Rolling Stones and "Voices Carry" by 'Til Tuesday.

For the show, Kate opted to wear a white dress that came with no sleeves and straps. The dress featured ruffle details and a train that trailed down as she walked. To complete the look, she rocked a pair of blue denim shorts and black pointed-toe boots, which were high enough to cover her knees. Furthermore, her long blonde locks were let loose and styled in waves.

Aside from Gwyneth, Kate's fiance Danny Fujikawa showed his support for the singer. According to the eyewitness, the musician and Lightwave Records founder was "looking on adoringly from the side of the stage." Singer/actress Jane Krakowski, "Entourage" star Jeremy Piven and architect David Rockwell also attended the concert.