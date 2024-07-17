 
Pregnant Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Candid Video of Hearing Her Baby's Heartbeat
The 'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up' star, known for her involvement in the murder of her abusive mother, is expecting her first child and has been posting updates on social media.

AceShowbiz - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, star of "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up", has been sharing the joys and challenges of her pregnancy with her fans since her surprise announcement on July 9. At 32, Blanchard is over six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, eagerly expecting the baby in January 2025.

Documenting her journey through social media, Blanchard's recent Instagram posts show her delight in milestones like hearing her baby's heartbeat via an at-home fetal doppler. "There it is!" she exclaims in a video, her face lighting up with joy. "Hearing our baby's heartbeat with a home doppler Leave your gender predictions on my poll," she captioned the post.

This pregnancy marks a significant chapter in Blanchard's life, which has been marked by both hope and turbulence. She was released from prison on December 28, 2023, after serving time for her involvement in the murder of her abusive mother in 2015. Since then, Blanchard has made noteworthy changes, such as separating from her now-estranged husband Ryan Anderson and rekindling her relationship with Urker.

The pregnancy, described by Blanchard as "completely unexpected," has come with its own set of challenges, especially online. After making her Babylist registry public, Blanchard had to set it private due to a barrage of hateful comments from trolls. Despite this, all the items listed, which included basics like diapers and more expensive items like a Nuna stroller and a Carter's by DaVinci Arlo Recliner, were falsely marked as purchased to send her offensive messages.

The mixed reception from social media users hasn't deterred Blanchard's optimism. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she explained in an interview with PEOPLE. Reflecting on her own traumatic experiences with her late mother Dee Dee, she stated, "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that."

Now, standing strong and independent, Gypsy Rose Blanchard views her pregnancy as a monumental personal achievement. "I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own," she expressed, focusing on the future and the hopes of being the mother she always wished to have.

Catch more of Blanchard's poignant journey on "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" with the season finale airing July 22 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

