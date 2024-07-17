Ozzy Osbourne Gets Sick of Britney Spears' Dancing Videos on Instagram

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne is not a fan of Britney Spears' social media contents. When speaking to wife Sharon Osbourne and their children, Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, the former Black Sabbath frontman claimed he's "fed up" with the "Toxic" songstress' dancing videos shared Instagram.

"I'm fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," the 75-year-old said in the Tuesday, July 16 episode of "The Osbournes" podcast titled, "Are the Osbournes Leaving Hollywood?" He then stressed, "Every f**king day."

Others later shared how they felt, with Kelly saying, "I feel sorry for her." Her musician dad chimed in, "You know it's sad, very, very sad."

Agreeing with the rocker, Jack said it was "very sad indeed." His mom Sharon, for her part, lamented, "It's heartbreaking."

Britney previously explained that the reason she dances in front of the camera all the time for social media is because it's the only time she doesn't feel any "pain." She wrote in a November 2022 post, "I'm dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there's no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don't get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down.

"Blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn't breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb," the Princess of Pop continued. "I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it's scary … the last 3 years since I got out of that place I've been in a mild unconscious state … I couldn't face it (sic)."

Britney further noted that dancing is like her medication because it allows her to breathe. She elaborated, "It was like it was too scary to be here … although my instagram has been not up to par to most … hey hey hey it gave me existence and got me here."

"It's funny though when I dance I don't feel the pain … it's like my mind literally goes to a place of my inner child," she added. "And although I don't move like I use to … I truly believe my faith in it gave me strength … by the grace of God I finally found a medication where I actually feel oxygen going to my brain and through my neck … my eyes are more open now and I can hold my head up correctly."