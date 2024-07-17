Natalie Portman Credits Rihanna for Helping Her Through Benjamin Millepied Divorce

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman, the acclaimed actress known for her versatile roles and Oscar-winning performances, shared details of a memorable meeting with Rihanna that left a lasting impact during her appearance on "[t=The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'" on July 15.

Amid the glitzy backdrop of Paris Fashion Week in January, Portman, 43, who had recently finalized her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, encountered the megastar singer and entrepreneur Rihanna, 36.

Portman described the encounter as profoundly empowering, especially given the personal challenges she was facing. She highlighted a particular moment when Rihanna praised her, calling her "one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood." Portman recalled on Fallon's show, "I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a bad b****."

The pair first crossed paths at the Dior Haute Couture show, and the exchange was nothing short of mutual admiration. Portman expressed her amazement and fervent fandom for Rihanna by stating, "I love you," to which Rihanna warmly responded, "I am a f***ing fan. You're one of the hottest b****es in Hollywood forever!"

The mutual adoration didn't stop there as Portman added, "I love you and I listen to your music all the time… you're just such a queen. Thank you."

This moment, captured on video and shared widely, became a viral sensation on social media, resonating with many who have faced similar emotional challenges. Rihanna's words provided Portman with an enormous sense of validation and encouragement, exactly what she needed during her divorce proceedings. Reflecting on the encounter, Portman told Fallon, "It was a formative moment in my life."

Portman, who had been dealing with the end of her 11-year marriage to Millepied, expressed deep gratitude for the support of her friends and this unexpected yet meaningful interaction with Rihanna. Despite the rumors and turmoil surrounding her divorce, including Millepied's alleged affair with activist Camille Étienne, Portman found solace and strength in her friends and work.

As Portman moves forward, she remains grateful for the unexpected moments of encouragement from remarkable figures like Rihanna. Her experience serves as a reminder of the power of genuine support and validation, especially when it comes from someone you deeply admire.