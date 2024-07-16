DJ Akademiks Slams Amanda Seales' Theory About Trump Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks commented on Amanda Seales' controversial take on the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump. During his Twitch livestream, the Internet personality blasted the "Insecure" actress for saying that the incident, which killed 2 people, was staged.

"Some of y'all are so glued into whatever political view y'all have, y'all dismiss reality. B***h, wake up," Akad, who previously voiced his support for Trump, said. "There's a f**king whole investigation by the FBI outside in Butler. Drive over there and go see if they're investigating staged s**t."

Amanda recently faced backlash for casting doubt on the shooting, which took place on Saturday, July 13 at Trump's Pennsylvania rally. The incident left Trump with a minor injury to his right ear and led to the death of the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, and a rally attendee. Two others were critically injured.

Weighing in on the shooting incident, Amanda took to her X account to share her opinion. "That s**t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President," the 43-year-old star said of the deadly incident. "I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove. Pop, pop, pop. Where'd the blood come from?"

"To be frank, small hands Trump, would not respond by raising his fist in the air triumphantly were an actual attempt made on his life," she continued, referencing Trump's reaction to the shooting. "This was, I believe, done to try to show his strength counter to [Joe] Biden's fragility."

Immediately, Internet users put Amanda on blast for her opinion. "This right here is what IGNORANT looks like," one user said. Another commentator, meanwhile, wrote, "A person DIED, 2 are fighting for their lives @amandaseales but it was 'staged.' " Someone else added, "I've never been to Harlem, but I'm pretty sure the shootings that happen there aren't with rifles from 150 yards out."