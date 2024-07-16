'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Accused of Ozempic Use After Flaunting Slimmed-Down Figure

AceShowbiz - Barbie Ferreira is loving her new look. The "Euphoria" alum has been making use of her Instagram account to showcase her slimmer figure that sparked chatter among her fans. While many praised the actress, some others accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight.

The heated debate took place in the comments section of Barbie's new Instagram post. In the said post, she could be seen striking poses in a brown midi dress that perfectly hugged her curves. "So quirky vibes," so the Kat Hernandez depicter on "Euphoria" wrote in the caption.

Instead of being happy for Barbie, some people thought she used Ozempic to earn her new look. "Ozempic has claimed another angel," one user said, suggesting that Barbie took the famous diabetic drugs that some Hollywood celebrities used to lose weight. "Ozempic baddie," another added.

Some others, meanwhile, jumped to Barbie's defense and slammed the critics. "yall are way too comfortable commenting on people's bodies. there's nothing wrong with losing or gaining weight. touch some grass omfg," a fan said. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, "Jeez STOP mentioning her weight and just say she looks good and move along. You don't need someone to be a certain weight with you. Focus on yourself."

Her new look aside, Barbie recently commented on speculations that she left "Euphoria" over a feud with producer Sam Levinson. During his appearance on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard", she explained her decision to depart from the hit HBO series, which stars Zendaya Coleman.

"I feel like with season two and certain parts of it, I felt was a kind of a struggle for both parties. [showrunner Sam Levinson], me… it was a struggle to find the continuation of her. So that was actually really hurtful watching it and seeing the fans get upset," Barbie revealed.



She continued, "Sam writes for, like, things that he relates to. I don't think he relates to Kat. I like Kat, so I get to go on my own path. At first, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm a flop. I'm a loser.' It really has been a good thing."



"I don't think there was a place for her to go. I think there were places she could have gone. I just don't think it would have fit into the show," the actress further explained. "I don't know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties [Sam and I] knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don't want to play that, and I think they didn't want that either."