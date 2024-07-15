Amanda Seales Sparks Outrage for Suggesting Donald Trump Rally Shooting Was Staged

AceShowbiz - On July 13, a shooting at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally sent shock waves through the nation. Just minutes into his speech, gunshots rang out, and Trump was hurried off the stage by Secret Service agents. The chaos left Trump with a minor injury to his right ear and led to the death of the shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, and a rally attendee, with two others critically injured.

In the aftermath of this incident, actress and comedian Amanda Seales posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) claiming the shooting was staged. Seales, known for her role in the HBO series "Insecure," compared the assassination attempt to a "Tyler Perry production," suggesting it was an over-produced spectacle designed to divert attention from President Joe Biden's perceived frailty.

"That s**t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President," Seales, 43, stated in her viral video. "I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove. Pop, pop, pop. Where'd the blood come from?" she questioned, suggesting the use of theatrical blood pellets commonly used in movies and Halloween events.

"To be frank, small hands Trump, would not respond by raising his fist in the air triumphantly were an actual attempt made on his life," Seales argued, referencing Trump's reaction to the shooting.

She speculated that the entire incident was orchestrated to draw a stark contrast between Trump's supposed strength and Biden's vulnerability. "This was, I believe, done to try to show his strength counter to Biden's fragility," Seales added.

The video quickly ignited a firestorm on social media, with numerous users accusing Seales of insensitivity and spreading conspiracies. "This right here is what IGNORANT looks like," one user rebuked. Another commentator lambasted Seales for her lack of empathy towards the victims, "A person DIED, 2 are fighting for their lives @amandaseales but it was 'staged.' "

Critics also pointed out flaws in Seales' assertions, with one user noting, "I've never been to Harlem, but I'm pretty sure the shootings that happen there aren't with rifles from 150 yards out."

The U.S. Sun reached out to Seales for further comments, but she has yet to respond. Meanwhile, the FBI continues to investigate the assassination attempt, confirming the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was identified through his DNA after being shot dead by Secret Service snipers. The motive behind Crooks' actions remains unclear.