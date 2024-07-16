Donald Trump Jokes About Getting Shot After Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump apparently didn't lose his sense of humor following an assassination attempt on Saturday, July 13. Speaking on his father's condition after the incident, Donald Trump Jr. said his dad was jovial and was able to joke about getting shot despite the shock.

"He's doing well," Trump Jr. told CNN when attending the Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15. "I mean, obviously it was a pretty somber moment. I was with my kids on a Saturday evening and I get this news that he's been shot, but I couldn't get a hold of anyone. He was in lockdown at the hospital."

The eldest child of Trump said he tried getting a hold of his father directly, but couldn't get through at all for about an hour and a half. "So that was long time, 90 minutes where you could talk to him, I could speak to him and really know that was going on," he revealed. "And when I did, he was some shock, but a lot of resolve he was, he was joking about it and talking about it in a way that only my father could do."

The 46-year-old went on praising his father for his resolve despite the assassination attempt. "But it was just that moment when he stood up after being shot at and just showed resolve to keep fighting for this country. That was everything for me," he gushed.

Trump Jr. said he told his father, " 'You're the biggest bada**,' " adding, "So we had some jokes about that. That was the first thing I thought to think of even in that moment because it was that powerful and that's the kind of resolve."

Claiming that that's the kind of attitude that this country needs right now, Trump Jr. argued, "That's why we had peace deals under Trump. That's why we had a great economy, you need that. We're watching right now. The weakness that's led our country into all of these disasters, into these wars."

He continued to elaborate, "And it's because that's the nature of predation when a predator seeks weakness that we're exuding on the world stage they pounce. So I think it's important to get that back. And I'm looking forward to that."

Asked whether the incident has changed his father's campaign overall, Trump Jr. responded, "I think it has. I know he basically scrapped his speech that they've been working on. I was in the office when they were working with it for hours last week and I think they just started from scratch with just a different... we are going to try to unite this country."

"Basically, I think we all got the directive like, hey, whatever you were doing and I tend to get a little bit hot. So we're going to tone it down and keep it, keep a different message out there. And I think that's going to be important for us to move forward that way as a country," he stressed.

Previously, Trump Jr. told Fox News Digital in a statement on Sunday, "I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits. He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him."

Trump survived an assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was shot in the ear and was ushered away by the Secret Service. He was treated at a local medical facility, where it was announced that his injuries were not serious.

Three audience members were also struck by bullets, one of them was fatally shot. The victim killed in the incident has been identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore. Meanwhile, the shooter has been identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park. He was killed at the scene by Secret Service snipers.