Donald Trump Resurfaces in Milwaukee, Wears Bandage on Ear After Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump remains defiant despite recent assassination attempt. Just one day after dodging a bullet on stage, he has resurfaced in Milwaukee for the Republican National Wisconsin as it was planned.

The former U.S. president landed in the Badger State on Sunday, July 14, about 24 hours after taking a bullet during a rally in Pennsylvania. In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, he carefully walked down the steps from his private plane, but stopped about halfway down, raising his fist in the air and pumping it off in the distance.

He was greeted by a bunch of camouflage-covered men and women, who are said to be members of the U.S. Air Force. The crowd watched as the 78-year-old made his way to his motorcade.

A few hours before his arrival in Milwaukee, Trump had been seen at Newark Liberty International Airport around midnight. In his first sighting since the assassination attempt, he had a white bandage on his right ear, where he was injured in the attack.

The former "The Apprentice" host was expressionless as he came down the ramp, waving to photographers who were on the tarmac. He was seen walking down the steps of his jet with Secret Service close by his side.

Trump survived an assassination attempt during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was shot in the ear and was ushered away by the Secret Service. He was treated at a local medical facility, where it was announced that his injuries were not serious.

Three audience members were also struck by bullets, one of them was fatally shot. The victim killed in the incident has been identified as firefighter Corey Comperatore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Sunday.

He died trying to protect his family, according to the governor. "Corey was a husband, a father, a volunteer firefighter, a hero sheltering his family from those bullets. We should all hold his family and all those injured in our prayers," President Joe Biden said in an address from the Oval Office on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the shooter has been identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park. He was killed at the scene by Secret Service snipers.