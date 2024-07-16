Sharna Burgess Honors Brian Austin Green's 51st Birthday With Sweet Message

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 15, Sharna Burgess, 39, took to social media to celebrate her fiance Brian Austin Green's 51st birthday with a heartfelt message. Along with a photo of Green looking handsome, she wrote, "51 never looked so good."

Burgess praised Green for his love, protection, and provision for their family, adding, "You're deeply and wholeheartedly loved and appreciated by all of us." She concluded with a heartfelt sentiment: "Happy Birthday baby, like a fine wine you just keep getting better."

Green's birthday comes amidst the recent passing of his "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty, who died of cancer on Saturday, July 13. Green shared a touching tribute to Doherty on Instagram, expressing his love and gratitude for her.

Burgess also paid tribute to Doherty, writing on her Instagram Stories, "You were and always will be one of the realest, greatest, and most inspiring women I've had the honor of knowing."

That aside, Burgess and Green previously talked about their wedding plan, although they are in no rush. Burgess said that they are taking their time due to their busy lives with their 1-year-old son, Zane, and the kids from Green's previous relationships.

However, Burgess has some non-negotiables for their special day, including a seafood tower and the involvement of their family and friends. Despite having witnessed many beautiful weddings, Burgess is still undecided on her preferences, as she has been inspired by the weddings of her friends.

As they navigate the "terrible twos" with their son, Green and Burgess are cherishing every moment while planning their future together.