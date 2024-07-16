Aspyn Ovard and Family Move to California After Shocking Divorce Filing

AceShowbiz - YouTube star Aspyn Ovard, 28, has confirmed in a recent video that she has moved from Salt Lake City to a new home in California. "I've been wanting to move here for literally years now," Ovard admitted in her July 13 video. "We flew back [from our vacation in Mexico] and came straight back to this house [and] everything happened really quick."

Ovard explained that while her family plans to keep their Salt Lake City home for a while and will be going back and forth before selling it, she has "no desire to go back to Salt Lake." The move, celebrated with friends at their new home during the Fourth of July, was also announced on Ovard's Instagram on Sunday, July 14, where she shared that their "beach house era [is] unlocked!"

This significant relocation comes as Ovard and her husband Parker Ferris, 29, who wasn't seen in the recent YouTube video or Instagram post, are in the midst of pausing their divorce proceedings. Court documents highlighted that the case is on hold pending the outcome of settlement negotiations after Ovard filed for divorce on April 1 following eight years of marriage.

The couple, who got married in October 2015 and has known each other since elementary school, has not publicly commented on the divorce. The same day of the divorce filing, Ovard also announced the birth of her new daughter. "So I just had a baby," she shared on TikTok on April 2. "I feel like I'm in shock because she's super early. My brain is just not processing what's happening." Ovard has not disclosed the exact birth date or name of her youngest daughter but detailed her early birth experience at 34 weeks in a TikTok from April 12, mentioning that she barely got any time with her newborn before she was taken away.

Aspyn Ovard and Parker Ferris are also proud parents to two other daughters, Cove, 4, and Lola, 2. Despite the uncertainty in their marital status, the family's focus seems to be on embracing their new life in California and providing a stable, joyful environment for their children. Their fans, who have been following their journey closely since the couple's high school days, continue to support them through these transformative times.