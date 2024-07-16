'The Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Defends Kelly Ripa Amid Backlash Over Awkward Interview

AceShowbiz - Jenn Tran has broken her silence on the backlash surrounding her awkward interview on "Live with Kelly and Mark". In the July 8 episode of the talk show, host Kelly Ripa questioned Tran's decision to seek love on reality TV. Tran responded by pointing out Ripa's own on-set love story with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Tran stated on the "Trading Secrets" podcast that the exchange was all in good fun. She emphasized that she didn't take Ripa's comments to heart and that the interview was well-received by both women.

The interview sparked discussions within Bachelor Nation. Former contestants Ashley Iaconetti and Arie Luyendyk Jr. criticized Ripa's long-standing reservations about the show. Co-host and former "The Bachelor" lead Ben Higgins joked that Ripa's dislike of the franchise made for an awkward interview.

Despite the negative reactions, Ripa and Tran remained friendly. According to an Entertainment Weekly source, both women were happy with the interview.

Ripa has previously criticized "The Bachelor" franchise, calling it "disgusting." However, when interviewed by Hannah Brown, Tran argued that the series empowers women and allows them to grow as individuals.

Tran's journey on "The Bachelorette" began smoothly, with her sending seven men home on the first night. She met 25 men and gave her impression rose to Sam M, whom she felt comfortable with and saw potential in.