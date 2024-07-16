 
Kourtney Kardashian Throws Epic Beach Party for Daughter Penelope's 12th Birthday
Penelope Disick celebrated her 12th birthday in true Kardashian style, thanks to a fabulous beach bash complete with a Ferris wheel, organized by her famous mom.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, July 14, to share a heartwarming video of her daughter Penelope Disick's 12th birthday bash. The video, set to the tune of Zaz's "La vie en rose," begins with a glimpse of a colorful birthday cake adorned with flowers and 12 candles.

The camera then pans to the beach, where Penelope and her friends frolic in the ocean, soaking up the sun. A row of pink deck chairs and striped towels provides a comfortable spot for the girls to relax.

Later, the group ventures to a Ferris wheel for some summer fun. As they stroll along the beach, a sweeping shot captures the picturesque setting, complete with the sound of seagulls and the spinning of the ride.

Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, commented on the video with a heartfelt "Happy Birthday Penelope." Other celebrity friends and family members also sent well wishes, including Adrienne Bailon, Simon Huck, Kathy Hilton, and Poosh's official Instagram account.

Scott Disick shared a touching tribute to his daughter on July 8, writing, "Happy birthday 2 my little girl who isn't that little anymore. Words could never describe how much u mean 2 me."

Penelope is Kourtney's second child with Scott, along with sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9. She also shares son Rocky Thirteen with Travis Barker.

