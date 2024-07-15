Sexyy Red Comes to Ice Spice's Defense Amid Body-Shaming Remarks From Trolls

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red wasn't pleased to see fellow raptress Ice Spice being body-shamed. The "Pound Town" raptress came to the "Munch (Feelin' U)" femcee's defense after online trolls commented on the latter's body.

The 26-year-old defended Ice Spice after a video from her "Y2K! World Tour" show went viral over the weekend. Many people were convinced that The Bronx native, who rocked a black lace catsuit in the footage, had lost some pounds.

One person in particular commented underneath The Neighborhood Talk's repost, "She lost a lot of weight. Wow." Another person opined, "She ain't eating her oats," referring to her famous line from "Princess Diana".

The comments did not go unnoticed by Sexyy. "[Y'all] act like people can't [be] stressed or not eat as much, and she still [looks] good, so next," she declared.

Ice Spice's slimmer figure didn't come as a surprise though. She did reveal earlier this month that she had been working out. Taking to Instagram, the hip-hop star posted photos of a weight machine covered in sweat and a selfie of herself standing in front of a gym mirror.

Media Take Out, meanwhile, claimed that Ice Spice was looking to shed her curves and has been taking Ozempic to get "thinner" in an attempt to get a larger fan base. She has reportedly changed her diet and is using "small doses" of the diet drug Ozempic.

A person with direct knowledge allegedly told the outlet, "Ice Spice is trying to become more of a pop star and not so much a female 'rapper.' " The source explained, "She's looking to compete with some of the new up and coming artists like Tyla, and her team decided that you can't do that with huge BBL."

Ice's slimmer figure made a prominent appearance at the 24th Annual BET Awards on June 30. She paraded her weight loss in a daringly skimpy two-piece outfit when performing at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.