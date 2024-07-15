 
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Copa America Final
In a video surfacing online, the exes can be seen sitting next to each other in a suite while watching the intense game between Colombia and Argentina in Miami.

AceShowbiz - Are they getting back together? Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes raised people's eyebrows when they were spotted attending the Copa America final match on Sunday, July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In a video surfacing online, the exes could be seen sitting next to each other in a suite while watching the intense game between Colombia and Argentina, which eventually came up as the winner. A video saw the "Senorita" collaborators having a casual conversation with Camila looking like she was in high spirits.

Prior to reuniting with Shawn inside the stadium, the former Fifth Harmony singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a video with her dad. The "Where Were You in the Morning" hitmaker, on the other hand, treated his fans to a photo of him with a few friends posing outside the stadium, though Camila was nowhere to be seen.

The outing arrived following their brief reconciliation last year. The 25-year-old Canadian star and the 27-year-old Cuban-born singer decided to give their romance another try in April 2023. At the time, they were seen sharing a passionate kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival. They also enjoyed a date at a Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert the following month.

Their reconciliation, however, didn't last long as they called it quits again in June of that year. Camila opened up about their short-lived rekindled romance during her appearance on "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March. "It's crazy because I'm kind of impulsive in that way. If I feel it, I say it," she said. "I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented. I opted for that route. It is what it is. It was a fun time; it was a fun moment."

"I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person," the "Havana" himaker added, gushing over the "Stitches" crooner. "I'm lucky 'cause some people have exes who are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."

At the time, Camila ruled out another reconciliation with Shawn. "It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah this doesn't really-it's not a fit,' " she confirmed.

