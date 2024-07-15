 
Jason Aldean Dedicates a Song and Sends Well Wishes to Trump After Assassination Attempt
The country music star expresses his unwavering support for former President Donald Trump by dedicating his hit song 'Try That in a Small Town' to him during a recent concert in Nashville.

AceShowbiz - Country star Jason Aldean sparked controversy during his performance in Nashville on Saturday, July 13 by dedicating his song "Try That in a Small Town" to former President Donald Trump. The singer, a vocal Trump supporter, stated that Trump is his friend and sent him prayers and well wishes following an assassination attempt in Pittsburgh.

"What happened in Pittsburgh today with our former president, Mr. Trump, you guys know about this, right?" he said. "President Trump's a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him. We all know what's going to happen come November, so it's all good.

Aldean continued, "Just goes to show you there's a lot of bullshit in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the pres."

Aldean's dedication ignited debate, as the song has been criticized for its lyrics promoting vigilantism and racial undertones. Aldean's support for Trump extends beyond his concert performances. He and his wife have actively participated in Trump events and promoted merchandise for his campaign. Other country artists, such as Kid Rock, have also rallied behind Trump.

The controversy aside, "Try That in a Small Town" has been a commercial success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track's rise to popularity has been attributed to its appeal as a celebration of small-town community values, despite objections from critics who see it as a pro-violence anthem.

