 
Sofia Vergara Looks Radiant During Date With BF Justin Saliman
For the shopping spree, the 52-year-old former 'Modern Family' star looks stunning in a pink floral sundress, carrying a white leather handbag and matching sneakers.

  Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara stepped out in style on Sunday in Los Angeles, accompanied by her new beau, Justin Saliman. The former "Modern Family" star looked radiant in a pink floral sundress, carrying a white leather handbag and matching sneakers. Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon, held a tiny pet pooch in his arms as they strolled through Beverly Hills.

Prior to this, the couple celebrated the actress's birthday with a dinner party organized by Saliman and attended by her close friend, Heidi Klum. Klum shared videos on Instagram of Vergara and Saliman sharing a cozy moment at the restaurant.

Vergara's son, Manolo, kicked off the birthday wishes by posting a sweet photo on social media. She also received a heartfelt message from her "Modern Family" co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Before dating Saliman, Vergara was married to actor Joe Manganiello but they split in July 2023. She previously stated that her desire to avoid motherhood contributed to the divorce.

Saliman, who was previously married to actress Bree Turner, has reportedly been a source of support for Vergara following her recent surgery. Rumors of a potential marriage between the couple have also surfaced, with sources indicating that Vergara has expressed her love for him on social media.

Vergara's friends reportedly approve of the relationship, admiring Saliman's gentlemanly behavior and lack of interest in her celebrity status. The actress has also expressed her happiness in the romance, saying that Saliman makes her feel safe and respected.

