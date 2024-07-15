Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Haven't Made a Decision' Regarding Split Despite Report It's 'Over'

AceShowbiz - Turns out nothing is set in stone just yet regarding the future of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage. Despite split rumors that have been spreading online for weeks now, the estranged couple's inner circle is reportedly "cautiously optimistic" about the chances of a reconciliation.

"They're doing their own thing right now and living separate lives. Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out," a source told Us Weekly (via RadarOnline.com). "Jen and Ben are navigating their separation carefully and focused on coparenting."

Contrary to previous report which said that their marriage has been "over for months," another insider noted that the 54-year-old singer/actress and the 51-year-old actor/filmmaker "still haven't made a decision" regarding an official split. The fact that they haven't filed for divorce yet seemingly gives their inner circle a "sliver of hope" that they could work things out between them.

"They are going through so much individually and as a couple. They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people," a different source said according to the report, adding that the Hollywood couple is committed to remaining "amicable" and "don't hate each other - they're [just] going through difficult times."

The latest report on J.Lo and Ben's relationship status comes after reports that they have been living separately for about two months. The Oscar-winning screenwriter and producer has been staying in a Brentwood rental near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J.Lo continues occupying their marital home, which was recently publicly listed for sale.

It was also reported that they had begun "talking to lawyers" about dissolving their joint business ventures, with the "Atlas" star reportedly taking "revenge" on her husband by seeking half of his $150 million fortune after picking up most of the tab during their relationship.

However, the estranged pair manage to remain amicable amid the speculations about their marriage. Most recently, J.Lo was spotted spending time with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck in the Hamptons. The duo attended the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show at the Historic Mulford Farm Museum, benefiting the East Hampton Historical Society, without Ben in tow.