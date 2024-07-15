Taylor Swift Swallows Bug and Faces Piano Malfunction During Milan 'Eras' Tour

AceShowbiz - During her "Eras" tour stop in Milan, Taylor Swift experienced an unexpected encounter with a bug. While performing a mashup of "I Almost Do" and "The Moment I Know" on Saturday, July 13, she accidentally swallowed an insect.

"I knew it would happen because there's so many bugs here tonight," she told the audience, pausing briefly to cough. "I just need to cough a little bit."

Despite the interruption, Swift continued the performance, even combining it with another medley of "The 1" and "Wonderland".

The incident marked the third time Swift had swallowed a bug on the tour, following similar mishaps in Chicago and London.

Sunday's show in Milan presented a different challenge. While playing a mashup of "Getaway Car" and "Out of the Woods" on piano, Swift discovered it was malfunctioning. "You know what, we finally broke it. We have finally broken this thing," she joked to the crowd.

While technicians worked on the instrument, Swift improvised and performed other songs in the meantime.

In addition to these surprises, Swift debuted new outfits for her "Fearless", "1989" and "The Tortured Poets Department" sets. She also improvised part of the choreography for "Midnight Rain", pantomiming archery as a nod to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's signature NFL entrance.

Despite the occasional hiccups, Swift's "Eras" tour has been a critical and commercial success. NME gave her first Edinburgh show a glowing five-star review, praising the sense of community among fans and the singer's powerful performance.