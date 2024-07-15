Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Talk Reunion for Sitcom 'Happy's Place'

AceShowbiz - Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman show excitement for their reunion on "Happy's Place". Reunited after 17 years, McEntire and Peterman say it feels like they've never been apart.

"It's just easy, it's like riding a bike," said Peterman. Executive producer Kevin Abbott, who also worked on "Reba", has the challenge of transforming the off-screen besties into new characters with a different relationship.

"Happy's Place" also marks McEntire's return to sitcoms. "I love the sitcom genre. Of all the things I get to do, this is my favorite," said the "The Voice" coach. The cast includes Belissa Escobedo, McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco and Tokala Black Elk.

McEntire will also contribute her musical talents to the show, singing the theme song and performing on stage within the tavern setting. She revealed that "The Voice" coaches Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg have expressed interest in guest-starring.

Despite their close bond, the actresses acknowledge that they never fully escaped the characters of Reba Hart and Barbara Jean Hart. Peterman admitted, "We rely totally on the writing." McEntire added, "Pressure's all on Kevin".

"Happy's Place" premieres on NBC on Friday, October 18 at 8 P.M. ET/PT.