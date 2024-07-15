Ice Spice Is Shedding Curves to Get Larger Fan Base

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice apparently has a bigger agenda behind her different look these days. After stunning fans with her slimmer appearance, it's now reported that the rising hip-hop artist is losing weight as part of her plans to transition into a pop star.

Per Media Take Out's report, the Bronx native is looking to shed her curves and has been taking Ozempic to get "thinner" in an attempt to get a larger fan base. She has reportedly changed her diet and is using "small doses" of the diet drug Ozempic.

A person allegedly with direct knowledge told the outlet, "Ice Spice is trying to become more of a pop star and not so much a female 'rapper.' " The source explained, "She's looking to compete with some of the new up and coming artists like Tyla, and her team decided that you can't do that with huge BBL."

Ice's slimmer figure made a prominent appearance at the 24th Annual BET Awards on June 30. She paraded her weight loss in a daringly skimpy two-piece outfit when performing at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Days following her appearance at the award show, she seemed to address speculation that she was using Ozempic. On her Instagram page, she shared a selfie taken at a gym. The "Munch (Feelin' U)" hhitmaker also posted a picture of her leaving a sweat mark on a workout equipment, hinting that she worked hard to obtain her weight goal.

In other news, Ice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, has gotten caught in the crosshairs following Central Cee cheating scandal. After the duo released their collaboration "Did It First", on which they highlight their cheating ways, his ex-girlfriend Madeline Argy accused him of cheating on her with Ice and using her to promote a bad boy persona.

Ice and Central were spotted together in London in early July, which Madeline said happened just hours after she and the British rapper had talked on the phone. At the time, they were seen shopping together and cruising around the town in his Lamborghini. "I didn't even actually get to break up with him [in person]," the TikTok influencer said. "And he's already with the next girl. He gave me not even 12 hours notice before he was being filmed with her."

Madeline said Central's team had been trying to convince her that he had "no control" over what was happening. "And they're trying to tell me like he had no control over this and I'm trying to get the point across," she shared, before stressing what didn't sit well with her, "It doesn't matter if he had control. I never agreed to this. No one told me."

Ice has been since slammed by fans over her alleged part in the cheating scandal. "Not a girl's girl," one critic said, as another voiced support for Central's ex-girlfriend, writing, "Free Madeline."