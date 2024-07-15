'90 Day Fiance': Angela's Daughter Calls Michael Out for His Behavior

AceShowbiz - In a new episode of "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After", Angela and Michael's relationship faced scrutiny from Angela's daughter, Skyla. Skyla expressed concerns about Michael's behavior and communication issues, believing Angela is afraid of admitting she was wrong about him. Despite her acceptance of Michael as family, Skyla warned that she was less forgiving than her mother.

"I mean, y'all act like y'all don't understand each other. Last night, you know, shocked me. Not just because he's here, but, you know, acting all happy like nothing's happened. Like your marriage wasn't completely on the rocks before you came over here," Skyla said.

Meanwhile, Jasmine and Gino grappled with their own challenges. After winning the Miss International World pageant, Jasmine expressed anxiety about returning home and confronting their issues. She accused Gino of making her feel inferior, pointing out his behavior during her win as evidence. The couple's relationship took a further hit when Gino discussed Jasmine's application for permanent residency, leading her to question his trustworthiness.

Both couples face significant hurdles in their relationships. Angela and Michael must navigate family skepticism and communication barriers, while Jasmine and Gino must address Jasmine's insecurities and Gino's behavior. It remains to be seen whether these couples can overcome these challenges and find lasting happiness together.