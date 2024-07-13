Central Cee's Ex Accuses Him of Cheating With Ice Spice, Using Her to Promote New Music

AceShowbiz - Central Cee just released his collaboration with Ice Spice, "Did It First", on which they highlight their cheating ways and he seemed to nail it in real life. The rapper has been slammed by his ex-girlfriend for allegedly cheating on her with the Bronx femcee.

In a video rant that came in four parts, Madeline Argy laid out how Cee allegedly manipulated her so that he could promote a bad boy persona. "I did know that any of this was going to f**king happen," she said.

Argy said she was first ticked off when the rapper played a snippet of his then-unreleased song on which he details hooking up with someone else. "Not only did you just snitch on yourself that you're cheating," Argy explained. "But you just told me exactly how."

But Cee convinced Argy that the verse was a marketing scheme and that he wanted to hire an influencer to promote his music. He told her he sent the woman a car, but Argy didn't know he would send his personal vehicle to conjure up a dating rumor.

Knowing Cee had started the dating rumor with another woman, Argy's team asked her if she was still going on a trip to Nigeria with Cee. Argy said she agreed to go on the trip under the condition that there would be no pictures published of them in Nigeria.

She said she understood Cee's marketing scheme, but she still wanted to keep her "dignity" and refused to be seen with him. Nonetheless, their pictures got out. Ant the timing of the Nigeria trip and the release date of "Did It First", which was a month's difference, only made her realize that he was using her as part of her marketing ploy.

Argy said she was done with Cee and tried to reach out to end their relationship, but he delayed the conversation to a specific date. The date came and Cee was adamant about seeing her because he wanted Argy to remember that he was a human being when she would see a specific piece of news that would be released the next day.

The TikTok influencer said she almost called the police because she felt Cee was threatening her. Hours after that talk, pictures of Cee with Spice in London surfaced online. "I didn't even actually get to break up with him [in person]," she said. "And he's already with the next girl. He gave me not even 12 hours notice before he was being filmed with her."

Argy said Cee had been reaching out to her nonstop and she managed to talk to his team, who tried to tell her he had "no control" over what was happening. "So his team is calling me, trying to convince me to have a conversation with him," she noted.

"And they're trying to tell me like he had no control over this and I'm trying to get the point across," she shared, before stressing what didn't sit well with her, "It doesn't matter if he had control. I never agreed to this. No one told me."

Cee and Spice were spotted together in London in early July, before they released their joint track. At the time, they were seen shopping together and cruising around the town in his Lamborghini. While the duo's sightings quickly sparked dating rumors, some people were dismissive and already suspected that it was just PR stunt.