Zachary Quinto's 'Brilliant Minds' Adds Mandy Patinkin and More to Cast

AceShowbiz - "Brilliant Minds" continues to expand its cast, ensuring a captivating experience for its viewers. Acclaimed actor Mandy Patinkin joins the series in a recurring role, while Steve Howey and Andre De Shields add their talents as guest stars. Showrunner Michael Grassi confirmed these exciting additions during the Television Critics Association's summer tour in Pasadena.

Mandy Patinkin, renowned for his roles as Jason Gideon on "Criminal Minds" and Inigo Montoya in "The Princess Bride", will play an esteemed family doctor who joins Bronx General Hospital. This character, who employs unconventional yet impactful methods, quickly earns the respect of the lead, Dr. Oliver Wolf (played by Zachary Quinto), fostering a mentor-like relationship between them. Patinkin's presence is expected to bring a fascinating dynamic to the series.

Steve Howey, known for his roles on "Shameless" and "Reba", will star as a rugged motorcycle mechanic and biker gang member. His storyline involves seeking Dr. Wolf's help due to a gunshot wound and memory loss. As his medical condition unfolds, Howey's character faces a heartbreaking decision, adding emotional depth and intrigue to the drama.

Andre De Shields, an Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning actor famous for his performances in "Ain't Misbehavin’" and "The Wiz", will appear as an Alzheimer's patient in an end-of-life care facility. Dr. Wolf becomes determined to reconnect De Shields' character with his family, presenting a poignant subplot that highlights the series' commitment to exploring profound human experiences.

The series, inspired by the life and work of famed British neurologist and naturalist Dr. Oliver Wolf Sacks, offers a fictional yet engaging take on medical dramas. Dr. Sacks' notable works such as "The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat" and "An Anthropologist on Mars" act as inspirations for the series. This heritage promises a show steeped in insightful explorations of the human mind, much like the Oscar-nominated film "Awakenings", which was based on Dr. Sacks' studies.

With an exceptional ensemble cast featuring Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears and Donna Murphy, "Brilliant Minds" is set to be a noteworthy addition to NBC's lineup. The production team boasts powerhouse names such as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Andy Serkis, ensuring high-quality storytelling and production.

Mark your calendars as "Brilliant Minds" premieres on Monday, September 23, at 10 P.M. ET/PT on NBC. This new series is set to captivate both the hearts and minds of its audience.