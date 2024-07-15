Gypsy Rose Blanchard Sets Baby Registry Private After Receiving Hateful Comments From Critics

AceShowbiz - Gypsy Rose Blanchard was forced to set her a public Babylist registry private. The "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom" author reportedly made the move after online critics misused it to send her hateful comments.

Sources told TMZ that the 32-year-old listed items like diapers, bottles, burp cloths in the baby registry. There were also some expensive items like a $550 Nuna stroller and a $500 Carter's by DaVinci Arlo Recliner.

Although all the items seemed to have been purchased within half an hour of the list being uploaded, the insiders claimed the items weren't actually bought. Instead, trolls clicked "purchase" on the item so they could direct message the expectant mom, with one telling her to "f**k" herself.

Gypsy, who was released from prison in December 2023 for conspiring to kill her abusive mother, announced that she is expecting her first child with former-fiance-turned-current boyfriend Ken Urker earlier this month. After breaking the news on Instagram and YouTube on Tuesday, July 9, she received mixed responses from social media users.

While some users showed their support for Gypsy, others put her on blast. One in particular wrote, "Girl you couldn't even take care of a DOG." Another chimed in, "You going to get rid if the baby like you did your dog?" A third stated, "That's so disappointing. You really needed more time to just be out."

The "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" star, however, remains unfazed by the criticism. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she told PEOPLE. Making a reference to her late biological mother Dee Dee, she recalled, "My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids or do any of that."

"So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that's something I've reached as an achievement and a personal goal," she continued. "I thank God every day that I am now having this second chance at life with a kid of my own."