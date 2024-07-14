 
Donald Trump Is 'Fine' After Getting Shot at His Rally, Extends Condolences to Other Victims
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

According to The Secret Service, the attacker fired multiple rounds toward the stage 'from an elevated position outside of the rally venue when Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • Jul 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has broken his silence on the shooting at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. While he's doing fine despite getting shot in the ear, the leading Republican presidential contender extended his condolences to other victims.

The 78-year-old kicked off his statement by thanking the Secret Service and other law enforcement "for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place". He added, "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead," he added in the post shared on his Truth Social. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

  Editors' Pick

Trump went on to detail, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening." He ended his post by declaring, "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

According to The Secret Service, the attacker fired multiple rounds toward the stage "from an elevated position outside of the rally venue." They added, "US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

"US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured," they added. "This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Donald Trump Taunts Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles' White House Visit

Donald Trump Taunts Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles' White House Visit

Donald Trump Snubs White House Correspondents' Dinner 2025 Despite Comedy Roast Being Scrapped

Donald Trump Snubs White House Correspondents' Dinner 2025 Despite Comedy Roast Being Scrapped

Melania Trump Wears Black Veil, Joins President Trump and World Leaders at Pope Francis' Funeral

Melania Trump Wears Black Veil, Joins President Trump and World Leaders at Pope Francis' Funeral

Donald Trump Greets Cheryl Hines After Initial Snub at UFC 314

Donald Trump Greets Cheryl Hines After Initial Snub at UFC 314

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo