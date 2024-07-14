Donald Trump Is 'Fine' After Getting Shot at His Rally, Extends Condolences to Other Victims

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has broken his silence on the shooting at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. While he's doing fine despite getting shot in the ear, the leading Republican presidential contender extended his condolences to other victims.

The 78-year-old kicked off his statement by thanking the Secret Service and other law enforcement "for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place". He added, "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead," he added in the post shared on his Truth Social. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Trump went on to detail, "I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening." He ended his post by declaring, "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

According to The Secret Service, the attacker fired multiple rounds toward the stage "from an elevated position outside of the rally venue." They added, "US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

"US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured," they added. "This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI."