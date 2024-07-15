Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens' NFL Hero, Died at 40

AceShowbiz - Jacoby Jones, a former NFL wide receiver and returner who played a pivotal role in the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl 47 triumph, passed away on Sunday, July 14 at the age of 40. His family confirmed he "passed away peacefully at his home" just days after his birthday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The Baltimore Ravens shared their sorrow in a heartfelt statement, "We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

Jones' legacy is remembered vividly from his heroics during the Baltimore Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl run. He made NFL history with a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown in Super Bowl XLVII, the longest in both Super Bowl and NFL postseason history. Additionally, he caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from MVP quarterback Joe Flacco in a game the Ravens won 34-31 against the San Francisco 49ers. That day, his 290 total yards set a Super Bowl record for the most gained by a single player.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Jones was pivotal in the Ravens' AFC divisional round game against the Denver Broncos. His 70-yard game-tying touchdown reception, known as the "Mile High Miracle," secured his place in Ravens' lore. The Ravens' extraordinary playoff victory was later voted the greatest moment in team history during the NFL's 100th-anniversary celebrations in 2019.

Jones, a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2007 NFL Draft, played nine seasons in the NFL. He spent his initial five seasons with the Texans, followed by three years with the Ravens, before concluding his career with brief stints at the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers.

Known for his exceptional return skills, he holds the Baltimore Ravens franchise records for average kickoff return yards both in a single season (30.7 yards) and career (30.1 yards). He also set the Houston Texans' career punt return average record (10.2 yards).

Jones continued to influence the sport as the head coach of the Beaumont Renegades in Texas. Sam Gordon, the team's owner, described Jones as "the most humble and kind person to anybody who gave him the time." He added, "He was the best, he loved everyone... What was most important to him after football was helping the next person in line."

Jones is survived by his mother, Emily, and his son, affectionately known as little Jacoby. Ravens' coach John Harbaugh remembered him fondly, "His spirit, enthusiasm, and love for people were powerful. He was a light. Rest in peace, Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus."

Former teammates, other NFL players, and fans continue to share their tributes, as Jones' legacy as both a remarkable athlete and an extraordinary human being remains alive in their hearts.