Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar Welcome Baby No. 2

AceShowbiz - Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar have welcomed their second child together! The "Insecure" alum, 40, and his wife announced the arrival of their son via Instagram on Saturday, July 13.



Ellis shared a photograph of their family holding the newborn, revealing his name and birth date, Noa Gray Ellis, born July 11, 2024. Senicar echoed the excitement, writing, "Wow, we have a son!"

Jay Ellis and wife Nina Senicar celebrate newborn baby boy

The couple welcomed their daughter, Nora Grace, in November 2019. Ellis and Senicar first met at a Los Angeles bar in 2015 and tied the knot in a romantic Tuscan ceremony in July 2022.

In a recent interview, Ellis opened up about his feelings about becoming a father again, "One kid was crazy. Two kids, come on, man. I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know what I'm doing. I'm excited." However, he clarified that "two is enough."

In other news, Ellis' upcoming memoir, "Did Everyone Have An Imaginary Friend (or Just Me?)," will hit bookshelves on July 30. The actor says the memoir explores numerous influences that shaped him into the man he is today, "There's so many little things that make us who we are. I don't think I really realized how much so many things influenced who I am today until I wrote the book."

Congratulations to Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar on their new addition and the release of Ellis' memoir!