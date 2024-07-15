 
Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar Welcome Baby No. 2
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for 'Insecure' actor Jay Ellis and his wife, Nina Senicar, as they have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, a bouncing baby boy named Noa Gray Ellis.

  • Jul 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar have welcomed their second child together! The "Insecure" alum, 40, and his wife announced the arrival of their son via Instagram on Saturday, July 13.

Ellis shared a photograph of their family holding the newborn, revealing his name and birth date, Noa Gray Ellis, born July 11, 2024. Senicar echoed the excitement, writing, "Wow, we have a son!"

Jay Ellis and wife Nina Senicar celebrate newborn baby boy

Jay Ellis and wife Nina Senicar celebrate newborn baby boy

  Editors' Pick

The couple welcomed their daughter, Nora Grace, in November 2019. Ellis and Senicar first met at a Los Angeles bar in 2015 and tied the knot in a romantic Tuscan ceremony in July 2022.

In a recent interview, Ellis opened up about his feelings about becoming a father again, "One kid was crazy. Two kids, come on, man. I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know what I'm doing. I'm excited." However, he clarified that "two is enough."

In other news, Ellis' upcoming memoir, "Did Everyone Have An Imaginary Friend (or Just Me?)," will hit bookshelves on July 30. The actor says the memoir explores numerous influences that shaped him into the man he is today, "There's so many little things that make us who we are. I don't think I really realized how much so many things influenced who I am today until I wrote the book."

Congratulations to Jay Ellis and Nina Senicar on their new addition and the release of Ellis' memoir!

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jay Ellis Finds It 'Surreal' to Finally Marry Nina Senicar After Two Years of Postponement

Jay Ellis Finds It 'Surreal' to Finally Marry Nina Senicar After Two Years of Postponement

'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Accused of Hiding His 'White Wife' for Business

'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Accused of Hiding His 'White Wife' for Business

'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Responds to Backlash Over Him Having Baby With White Fiancee

'Insecure' Star Jay Ellis Responds to Backlash Over Him Having Baby With White Fiancee

'Insecure' Actor Jay Ellis Welcomes His First Child

'Insecure' Actor Jay Ellis Welcomes His First Child

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo