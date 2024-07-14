Ivanka and Eric Trump Speak Out After Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

AceShowbiz - Former President Donald Trump experienced a near-fatal incident at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 13 when an assassin, positioned on the roof of a nearby building, opened fire. The gunman was ultimately neutralized by law enforcement, but the chaos left one rally-goer dead and another severely injured.

"Toughest man I have ever met," said Trump's son, Eric Trump, as he recounted the incident to Page Six. His sentiment echoed the relief felt by millions after learning that the 45th president was being evaluated at a local medical facility and was safe.

"I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed and also the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The attack transpired as nine shots rang out, prompting the former president to duck for cover while Secret Service agents swiftly escorted him off the stage. Amidst the chaotic scene, Trump's ear was struck, resulting in a significant amount of bleeding. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper right part of my ear," he explained in his statement. Gruesome images revealed blood streaks down the side of his face as he exited the venue.

While the rally attendees were held for nearly ten minutes before law enforcement declared the venue an active crime scene, swift actions by the Secret Service and local authorities subdued the potential for further tragedy. The shooter, positioned hundreds of yards away outside the security perimeter, was confirmed dead by the Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger.

In the aftermath, Ivanka Trump took to Instagram, sharing an emotional message, "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always."

This shocking event has reignited discussions about public safety, the responsibilities of law enforcement, and the political climate in America. As the nation reels from this incident, there is a renewed call for unity and vigilance against such acts of violence.

Despite the shocking attempt on his life, Donald Trump's response emphasized resilience and thanks to the law enforcement officers who swiftly brought the situation under control. As he recuperates, the nation collectively hopes for a swift recovery and healing for all those impacted by this traumatic event.