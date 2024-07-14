Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders and More Condemn Shooting at Donald Trump's Rally

AceShowbiz - A shooting at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13 has sparked widespread condemnation of political violence from leaders across the United States. Addressing the nation, current President Joe Biden called the incident "sick" and emphasized the need for unity.

"It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country," Biden stated. He added that he had attempted to speak with Trump but had not yet been able to reach him. "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this," he reiterated.

The Secret Service reported that Trump is safe after shots were fired at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Tragically, one rally attendee and the alleged shooter were killed, and another attendee remains in serious condition.

"I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden wrote in an earlier statement.

The shooting drew swift reactions from other prominent figures. Former President Barack Obama took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics."

Senator Bernie Sanders also condemned the violence, writing, "Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I wish Donald Trump and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery."

Joining the chorus of disapproval, California Governor Gavin Newsom posted, "Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has her own family history of experiencing political violence, said, "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed."

The White House has announced that President Biden would pause all political activities and halt television ads to focus on the incident. Meanwhile, the nation waits anxiously for more details to emerge and prays for the well-being of those affected by this shocking episode.