 

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show
Cover Images/Julia Nikhinson
TV

Upon learning that the 'Jersey Shore' star nearly exposed her chest, the host of 'Live With Kelly and Mark' assures her that 'there is nothing wrong with a little slip on morning TV.'

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Ripa has offered words of comfort for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. The host of "Live With Kelly and Mark" gave an unexpected assurance to the "Jersey Shore" star upon seeing that the latter nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live show.

The 52-year-old host witnessed the moment the 35-year-old reality star came close to exposing her chest while tapping for the Wednesday, August 9 episode of her morning TV program. Instead of being left flustered, she quickly told her guest, "You know, there's nothing wrong with a little slip on morning TV." She added, "It's like visual coffee."

Snooki's close call happened when she was making an entrance to the studio of "Live With Kelly and Mark". Wearing a flared brown top with a plunging neckline, she made an excited entrance, and bouncingly gave the show's audience high-fives. At one point, right before she got to Kelly and her co-host, Mark Consuelos, she shouted, "Oh! My boobs!"

  Editors' Pick

Once she got to the stage, Snooki then told the two hosts, "I almost had a slip there." All the while, she covered her chest with her hand and her long blonde hair. Still, her honest confession prompted Mark to burst into an awkward laughter.

Snooki was not the only one who narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction on "Live with Kelly and Mark". In a May 31 episode of the morning TV program, Kelly unveiled that she experienced "a small wardrobe emergency backstage." About how it happened, Kelly recounted to Mark at that time, "It was very exciting. I almost did not walk out here!"

Mark responded to Kelly's confession with a joke. He said that he was "wondering how that was going to go." He then shared that he tried to find a way to "stretch" the opening intentionally to give her time to fix the mishap. Fortunately, she was able to handle the bundler and appear on the show just in time.

Kelly also dealt with wardrobe issue while wearing the same dress back in April. In the April 18 episode of the show, she and Mark were learning a dance with the "Dancing with the Stars" dancers, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson, when her dress ripped "just a little bit."

You can share this post!

You might also like

NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding
Related Posts
Kelly Ripa Suffers 'Wardrobe Emergency' at 'Live' Show Backstage

Kelly Ripa Suffers 'Wardrobe Emergency' at 'Live' Show Backstage

Ryan Seacrest Praises Mark Consuelos for His Hosting Skill on 'Live'

Ryan Seacrest Praises Mark Consuelos for His Hosting Skill on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Under Fire for Only Filming 'Live' Three Days A Week

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Under Fire for Only Filming 'Live' Three Days A Week

Kelly Ripa Says 'Live' Execs Made Her Work in a Janitor's Closet in Her Early Years

Kelly Ripa Says 'Live' Execs Made Her Work in a Janitor's Closet in Her Early Years

Latest News
NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding
  • Aug 10, 2023

NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev Gush Over Having 'Fresh Beginning' With Their Wedding

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show
  • Aug 10, 2023

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show

O.J. Simpson Questions Henry Ruggs' Prison Sentence
  • Aug 10, 2023

O.J. Simpson Questions Henry Ruggs' Prison Sentence

Sydney Sweeney Feels 'Beat Up' by Glen Powell Dating Rumors
  • Aug 10, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Feels 'Beat Up' by Glen Powell Dating Rumors

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies
  • Aug 10, 2023

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident
  • Aug 10, 2023

Miranda Lambert Denies Taking Hiatus Following Backlash Over Selfie Shaming Incident

Most Read
'AGT' Recap: 'Perfect' Act Earns Last Golden Buzzer
TV

'AGT' Recap: 'Perfect' Act Earns Last Golden Buzzer

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Pictured Together for the First Time During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Pictured Together for the First Time During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show

Kelly Ripa Comforts Snooki Following Near Wardrobe Malfunction on Live Show