Kim Kardashian Opts for Neutral Color on Day 2 at Billionaire's Wedding After Eye-Catching Red Dress

AceShowbiz - The Kardashian sisters graced Mumbai with their presence, adorning traditional Indian attire that gleamed under the spotlight. The occasion was Anant Ambani and [Radhika Merchant's extravagant $600 million wedding, a three-day celebration that epitomized opulence and luxury.

The second day of the festivities saw Kim Kardashian embracing the traditional attire once again, this time in an ornately decorated beige lehenga paired with a choli featuring long mesh sleeves and a matching dupatta. Opting for beige color for her sparkly ensemble, she sparkled with diamond embellishments, making her shine like a disco ball.

Kim opted for a sleek bun to contrast her elaborate outfit and accessorized with a thick silver necklace and a unique jewelry piece connecting her nose to her ear. This piece, designed by Lorraine Schwartz, was described by Kim on her Instagram Story as "insane."

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian donned a bright pink lehenga with a fitted top decorated with beaded sleeves. Her accessories included a silver body chain, layered necklace, and a mini hot pink purse, accentuating the sparkle and vibrancy of her dress.

The day prior, Kim, 43, wore a lehenga complete with sparkling sequins and intricate beadwork. Her outfit featured a tasseled top with off-the-shoulder straps that perfectly matched her red beaded dupatta. She took to Instagram to share her remarkable look, choosing to wear red, the color usually reserved for the bride at the traditional Indian wedding.

Kim's ensemble was accentuated by a plethora of diamond jewelry, including two necklaces featuring enormous diamond drops, a matching bracelet with an attached ring, and a diamond headpiece. Keeping her hair down in a wavy style, she shimmered throughout the evening.

Accompanying Kim was her younger sister Khloe, who celebrated her 40th birthday recently. Khloe stunned the crowd with a white-and-gold lehenga. The Good American founder's off-the-shoulder top was adorned with intricate gold beading, pearls, and embroidery, complemented by a mermaid skirt and matching dupatta. She also accessorized with a bold gold-and-diamond collar necklace and headpiece, styling her hair similarly to Kim's in loose waves. Together, the sisters radiated elegance and glamor.

The grand wedding hosted a slew of celebrities, including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and numerous Bollywood stars. The festivities began with a traditional Hindu aarti ceremony on Thursday and continued through an array of luxurious events, including a European cruise for 800 guests in May and a surprise performance by Justin Bieber, reportedly costing the elite Ambani family $10 million.

As the wedding culminated in magnificence, Kim and Khloe Kardashian's participation added an extra layer of glitz and glamour, making them integral figures in this star-studded affair.