Travis Kelce Gives Witty Response to 'You Still Got Taylor' Comment After Bad Golf Shot

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce participated in the 2024 American Century Championship at Nevada's Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course from July 12 to July 14, where his performance was a mix of light-hearted moments, support from fans, and some errant shots that had unexpected consequences. The event saw the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in high spirits, thanks to the ever-present vibes of Taylor Swift's music.

After hitting a bad golf shot, Kelce received comforting words from a fan. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), the 34-year-old athlete was seen swinging a golf club at the ball before immediately saying, "Oh no!" Then, a fan yelled, "It's alright, you still got Taylor!" The Kansas City Chiefs tight end pointed to the crowd and replied, "You ain't lying there," causing the crowd to burst into laughter. Kelce waved at them before walking off to his next hole.

Kelce's girlfriend, Swift, wasn't at the event due to her global Eras Tour, but her presence was felt throughout the tournament. Several of her songs played as Kelce teed off during the rounds.

At one point, Kelce bopped his head and sang along to a remix of Swift's "Lavender Haze" from her 2022 "Midnights" album. Other songs included "Fortnight" from her 2024 album, "The Torture Poet's Department", and "Love Story" from her 2008 "Fearless" album.

Swift made sure to support Kelce from afar by liking Instagram posts celebrating him being voted the top tight end in the NFL, based on surveys from executives, coaches, and scouts. The Kansas City Chiefs also commented on the achievement, which Swift appreciated with a "like."

Travis wasn't the only one under the spotlight. He and his brother Jason Kelce competed together, with their father Ed Kelce and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, cheering them on from the sidelines.

However, not all the moments were smooth; Travis hit an errant ball that injured a fan, leaving her with a bloody scalp. Kelce checked on her, jokingly saying that taking a picture with her was the least he could do. Earlier, he hit another spectator in the arm, responding with a humorous kiss to the fan's injured limb.

The tournament featured star-studded participation, including NFL players like Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen and celebrities like Don Cheadle and Michael Pena. Despite the ups and downs, Kelce's mix of humor, humility, and the emotional lift from Swift's music kept him buoyant throughout the championship.