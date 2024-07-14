 
Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence in Emotional Message Following 'Rust' Legal Triumph
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The '30 Rock' actor speaks out, thanking fans for their support after dodging the involuntary manslaughter case related to the fatal shooting on the set of 'Rust'.

  • Jul 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - A New Mexico judge has dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the accidental shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Friday, July 13, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that the prosecution had failed to hand over crucial ammunition evidence to the defense, dropping the charges against Baldwin with prejudice. This means the actor cannot be recharged in this criminal case.

In an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, Baldwin expressed his gratitude, saying, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now... To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

The actor, 66, received an outpouring of support from several A-listers, including Don Lemon, Amy Sedaris, and Anthony Hopkins.

Despite the dismissal, Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins' parents and sister, has vowed to continue the fight in civil court. "It does not change the fact that Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust,' " Allred stated firmly. She added, "We're going to fight to the end for Halyna Hutchins."

  Editors' Pick

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's widower, had previously reached a settlement with Baldwin and the "Rust" production in 2022. However, complications arose as some payments required by the agreement had allegedly not been made.

His attorney, Brian Panish, hinted at taking the suit to trial, stating, "We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins."

The tragic accident occurred in 2021 when a prop gun Baldwin was handling accidentally discharged, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The incident has sparked numerous civil litigations involving the film's production team, crew members, and insurance companies, most of which remain unresolved.

As Baldwin took a breather, dining in a relaxed setting with his brother and entourage, the fight for justice for Halyna Hutchins continues. Although cleared from criminal charges, Baldwin's legal troubles are ongoing, with civil court proceedings set to determine further liability in this tragic incident.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Address Awkward Red Carpet Interview

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Address Awkward Red Carpet Interview

Hilaria Baldwin Scolds Alec Baldwin, Calls Him 'Annoying' During Red Carpet Interview

Hilaria Baldwin Scolds Alec Baldwin, Calls Him 'Annoying' During Red Carpet Interview

Alec Baldwin Slammed by Halyna Hutchins' Family Over His TLC Reality Show

Alec Baldwin Slammed by Halyna Hutchins' Family Over His TLC Reality Show

Alec Baldwin Tears Up in First Trailer for TLC Reality Show

Alec Baldwin Tears Up in First Trailer for TLC Reality Show

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo