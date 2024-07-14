Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence in Emotional Message Following 'Rust' Legal Triumph

AceShowbiz - A New Mexico judge has dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the accidental shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Friday, July 13, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that the prosecution had failed to hand over crucial ammunition evidence to the defense, dropping the charges against Baldwin with prejudice. This means the actor cannot be recharged in this criminal case.

In an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, Baldwin expressed his gratitude, saying, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now... To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

The actor, 66, received an outpouring of support from several A-listers, including Don Lemon, Amy Sedaris, and Anthony Hopkins.

Despite the dismissal, Gloria Allred, representing Hutchins' parents and sister, has vowed to continue the fight in civil court. "It does not change the fact that Alec Baldwin killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust,' " Allred stated firmly. She added, "We're going to fight to the end for Halyna Hutchins."

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's widower, had previously reached a settlement with Baldwin and the "Rust" production in 2022. However, complications arose as some payments required by the agreement had allegedly not been made.

His attorney, Brian Panish, hinted at taking the suit to trial, stating, "We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr. Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins."

The tragic accident occurred in 2021 when a prop gun Baldwin was handling accidentally discharged, fatally wounding Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The incident has sparked numerous civil litigations involving the film's production team, crew members, and insurance companies, most of which remain unresolved.

As Baldwin took a breather, dining in a relaxed setting with his brother and entourage, the fight for justice for Halyna Hutchins continues. Although cleared from criminal charges, Baldwin's legal troubles are ongoing, with civil court proceedings set to determine further liability in this tragic incident.