Katy Perry Recalls Signing Russell Brand Divorce Papers With Heart and Smiley Face

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry, the pop sensation behind hits like "Teenage Dream" and "Woman's World", recently shared a poignant anecdote about how she navigated her divorce from comedian Russell Brand with her signature flair - quite literally. In an Instagram Live session, Perry divulged that she signed her divorce papers with a heart and smiley face, a hallmark of her autograph.

"I've always had a heart in my signature and a smiley face. Even when I was depressed, I would still sign it with a smiley face," Perry revealed. This act of maintaining her signature was not meant to downplay her feelings but reflected her unwavering commitment to staying true to herself, even in challenging times.

Perry and Brand's whirlwind relationship began after meeting on the set of "Get Him to the Greek" in 2008 and escalated quickly. They confirmed their relationship in 2009 and were married by 2010. However, the marriage ended abruptly in 2011, with Perry learning of Brand's filing for divorce through a text message in 2011. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me," Perry stated in a 2013 Vogue interview.

Despite this challenging period, Perry's resolve never wavered. Fans reacted to her story with overwhelming support and admiration. "I can do it with a broken heart," quoted one user, referencing a popular Taylor Swift lyric, while another noted, "She finally got her smile back."

Perry, now 39, has since found happiness with actor Orlando Bloom. The couple, who met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, have been together ever since, briefly parting ways in 2017 before getting engaged in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August 2020.

As she prepares for the release of her new album "143" in September, Perry continues to be a beacon of resilience and authenticity. Her story serves as a reminder that it's possible to maintain one's true self, even amid life's most difficult challenges.