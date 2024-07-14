Jana Kramer Ties the Knot With Allan Russell in Castle

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer, the 40-year-old actress, singer, and host of the "Whine Down" podcast, has swapped vows with Allan Russell, 43, former soccer coach, on July 13. Their nuptials took place at the enchanting Carnell Estate in Scotland, honoring Russell's heritage with an intimate ceremony attended by just 35 of their closest family and friends.

The couple's love story began in a thoroughly modern way - through social media. Russell reached out to Kramer via Instagram from England. After a fortuitous meeting in Nashville in December 2022, their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to an engagement six months later.

The wedding was a blend of personal significance and cultural traditions. Kramer, who was visibly excited for the occasion, expressed that the intimate setting and the stunning Scottish backdrop were perfect for them. She wanted a celebration where her children, 8-year-old Jolie and 5-year-old Jace, could see their commitment to each other. Russell shared her sentiments, appreciating how she respected his Scottish roots.

Jana Kramer shares a picture with her family in Scotland

The ceremony featured a rich tapestry of Scottish traditions, from bagpipes and kilts to haggis pie and ceilidh music. The couple even hosted customary Highland Games the day before the wedding, which included cable toss and stone throwing. The venue itself, Carnell Estate, was discovered serendipitously on Airbnb, adding a unique charm to their celebration.

Kramer wore a stunning strapless Pronovias dress with a sweetheart neckline and intricate lace details, complemented by a beautiful veil. Her children played pivotal roles in the ceremony, with Jolie as the flower girl and Jace as the ring bearer. Russell's son Troy, 16, served as an usher, and their infant son, Roman, donned a kilt just like the other men at the event.

For the vows, Russell memorized his, while Kramer wrote hers down, admitting she was too emotional to recite them from memory. The reception featured a menu with a balanced mix of traditional and classic dishes, including a cake decorated with Russell's family tartan.

A personal highlight for Kramer was the fireworks display, which she insisted on having as the sole non-negotiable aspect of the event. Post-wedding, the couple planned a honeymoon in Italy, while their children returned to the U.S. with Kramer's parents. Despite some "mom guilt," Kramer involved her kids in the planning and made sure they understood the significance of a honeymoon.

Juggling their family life and their love, the couple remains uncertain about having more children. Despite the occasional longing for another baby, they are content and focused on enjoying their current phase of life.