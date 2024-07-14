 
Jana Kramer Ties the Knot With Allan Russell in Castle
Instagram
Celebrity

Actress and singer Jana Kramer has married former soccer coach Allan Russell, celebrating their love with a picturesque and deeply personal wedding at Carnell Estate in Scotland.

  • Jul 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer, the 40-year-old actress, singer, and host of the "Whine Down" podcast, has swapped vows with Allan Russell, 43, former soccer coach, on July 13. Their nuptials took place at the enchanting Carnell Estate in Scotland, honoring Russell's heritage with an intimate ceremony attended by just 35 of their closest family and friends.

The couple's love story began in a thoroughly modern way - through social media. Russell reached out to Kramer via Instagram from England. After a fortuitous meeting in Nashville in December 2022, their relationship quickly blossomed, leading to an engagement six months later.

The wedding was a blend of personal significance and cultural traditions. Kramer, who was visibly excited for the occasion, expressed that the intimate setting and the stunning Scottish backdrop were perfect for them. She wanted a celebration where her children, 8-year-old Jolie and 5-year-old Jace, could see their commitment to each other. Russell shared her sentiments, appreciating how she respected his Scottish roots.

Jana Kramer and her family in Scotland

Jana Kramer shares a picture with her family in Scotland

  Editors' Pick

The ceremony featured a rich tapestry of Scottish traditions, from bagpipes and kilts to haggis pie and ceilidh music. The couple even hosted customary Highland Games the day before the wedding, which included cable toss and stone throwing. The venue itself, Carnell Estate, was discovered serendipitously on Airbnb, adding a unique charm to their celebration.

Kramer wore a stunning strapless Pronovias dress with a sweetheart neckline and intricate lace details, complemented by a beautiful veil. Her children played pivotal roles in the ceremony, with Jolie as the flower girl and Jace as the ring bearer. Russell's son Troy, 16, served as an usher, and their infant son, Roman, donned a kilt just like the other men at the event.

For the vows, Russell memorized his, while Kramer wrote hers down, admitting she was too emotional to recite them from memory. The reception featured a menu with a balanced mix of traditional and classic dishes, including a cake decorated with Russell's family tartan.

A personal highlight for Kramer was the fireworks display, which she insisted on having as the sole non-negotiable aspect of the event. Post-wedding, the couple planned a honeymoon in Italy, while their children returned to the U.S. with Kramer's parents. Despite some "mom guilt," Kramer involved her kids in the planning and made sure they understood the significance of a honeymoon.

Juggling their family life and their love, the couple remains uncertain about having more children. Despite the occasional longing for another baby, they are content and focused on enjoying their current phase of life.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Jana Kramer's Ex-Husband Mike Caussin 'Hates' Receiving Child Support From Her

Jana Kramer's Ex-Husband Mike Caussin 'Hates' Receiving Child Support From Her

Jana Kramer Forced to Delete Video of 8-Year-old Daughter Due to Sickening Comments

Jana Kramer Forced to Delete Video of 8-Year-old Daughter Due to Sickening Comments

Jana Kramer Struggles to Make Husband Allan Russell Sign Prenup After Losing Money in Divorce Settlement

Jana Kramer Struggles to Make Husband Allan Russell Sign Prenup After Losing Money in Divorce Settlement

Jana Kramer Calls Out Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Controversy

Jana Kramer Calls Out Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Controversy

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo