This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Respond to Serena Williams Poking Fun at Them at ESPYs

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams, hosting the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, used her opening monologue to humorously address the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were in the audience.

"Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight," Williams said. "This is my night and I don't want to be overshadowed by accusations you guys are taking up too much oxygen."

Despite the playful ribbing, the Sussexes who are often accused of overshadowing the British family appeared to take the joke well, smiling and chuckling. Williams and the couple have been close friends for over a decade, having first met at the 2010 Super Bowl.

The Duke of Sussex was at the event to accept Pat Tillman Award for Service. While some have objection, citing concerns over his controversial image, others, including author Christopher Andersen, have defended the choice, applauding Harry's work with wounded veterans through his Invictus Games initiative.

In his acceptance speech, the British royal said, "I'd like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I'm so honored is here tonight."

"The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them, not to me."