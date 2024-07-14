Ten Celebrities' Surprising Pregnancy Announcements in 2024 So Far

Pexels/Helena Lopes Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Having just gone through the first half of 2024, many celebrities have announced that they are expanding their families. Some of those famous figures made the exciting announcements at an unexpected time, leaving their fans surprised. While one of the stars shocked fans for being able to get pregnant at 54 years old, another figure broke the happy news not long after being hit with a marital issue rumor. Meanwhile, another famous figure announced her pregnancy only months after being released from prison. AceShowbiz has listed ten celebrities who have left fans surprised with their pregnancy announcements in 2024 so far.

1. Peta Murgatroyd Instagram Peta Murgatroyd broke the news about expanding her family with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in February. The dancer unveiled that she was expecting her third child with her choreographer husband, leaving fans surprised as the wedded couple just welcomed their second child around four months prior. On Instagram, Peta announced, "We Are Having A Baby [celebration emojis] Yes we know...we just had a baby... haha!" She then admitted, "This was very unexpected at (4 months postpartum with Rio) but we are sooooo happy and so ready to be a family of 5 soon! (sic)."

2. Ashley Tisdale Instagram Ashley Tisdale announced her pregnancy with her second child on March 26. Taking to Instagram, the former Disney Channel star offered social media users a look at her growing baby bump, uploading a carousel of photos that also feature her husband Christopher French. The happy news did only make the actress and her husband happy but also left the "High School Musical" fans excited. The Sharpay Evans depicter in the movie series broke the pregnancy news weeks after her "High School Musical" co-star Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump at the 2024 Academy Awards.

3. Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Instagram Henry Cavill is going to be a father soon. In April, the "Man of Steel" actor's longtime girlfriend Natalie Viscuso debuted her baby bump during an outing with her boyfriend in New York. Later that month, he confirmed the pregnancy news at "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" premiere. Hollywood fans were left surprised and excited by the news as Henry and Natalie, who have been together since 2021, have kept most parts of their romantic relationship private. Back in 2017, he expressed his desire to have children, "If I ever have kids one day, I want to be the dad who's running round after them."

4. Draya Michele Instagram Draya Michele joyfully announced that she was expecting a baby girl in May. The 39-year-old reality TV star made the revelation on International Women's Day through a series of stunning maternity photos on Instagram, without revealing the identity of the baby's father. While the entrepreneur has been rumored to be dating 22-year-old Houston Rockets star Jalen Green, they never publicly addressed their relationship. Nevertheless, she was met with backlash for expecting a baby with her much younger boyfriend as some online critics called her a predator. The pair welcomed their first child together later that month.

5. Hailey Bieber Instagram In May, Hailey Bieber, who was formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, made use of her social media page to spill that she and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child. On Instagram, she uploaded a series of pictures from her maternity photo shoot with her singer husband. The model and the Canadian artist quickly received congratulatory messages from their family and friends. The announcement left many social media users, including the perfect pair's fans, surprised as they were rumored to have had a marital issue prior to the baby news.

6. Mandy Moore Instagram Mandy Moore delighted fans with a joyous announcement on May 31. The Rebecca Pearson depicter on "This Is Us" shared that she and her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their third child, a baby girl. The news became a surprise to "This Is Us" fans as Mandy, who has on-screen "triplets" affectionately called "The Big Three" on the hit NBC drama, is going to have her own "Big Three." On Instagram, the actress wrote, "The third in our own Big Three is coming soon."

7. Trina McGee Instagram On June 3, Trina McGee took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with her husband Marcello Thedford, to whom she has been married for 16 years. The happy news left Instagram fans surprised as she revealed that she got pregnant at age 54. Later in June, the former "Boy Meets World" star explained that she and her husband had long hoped to welcome a child of their own. After trying to conceive naturally and even considering IVF, they ultimately turned to holistic and organic approaches.

8. Georgia May Jagger Instagram Georgia May Jagger joyfully shared that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick on June 17. The happy news made many surprised as the 32-year-old daughter of The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and the skateboarder have always maintained a degree of privacy despite her public upbringing. Making use of her Instagram page, Georgia treated her followers to a series of photos from her maternity photo shoot. The pictures captured the couple sharing intimate moments around a garage and a field, even sweetly kissing as her baby bump took center stage.

9. Lindsay Hubbard Instagram Lindsay Hubbard revealed that she is pregnant with her first child on July 4. Making use of Instagram, she wrote, "Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!!" She added, "My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!" The "Summer House" star left many surprised with her announcement since she has never publicly unveiled the identity of his boyfriend, with whom she started dating earlier this year. Moreover, the pregnancy news came less than one year following her split from her then-fiance Carl Radke.